North Northants Council has launched a new survey to gather insight into the public’s parking habits, and is asking for people’s input.

Responses given will go towards the creation of a new parking strategy, which will provide a series of objectives and actions for the council to inform its approach to a range of subjects, including electric vehicles charging infrastructure, car park signage and charges.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “With the way people use town centres changing and a move to more sustainable forms of transport, it is vital that we understand people’s parking habits across North Northants and issues that drivers are facing.

Duck Street, Rushden

“Initially, we are asking a variety of questions that look at parking experiences both at home, on street and in council owned car parks in North Northants; the responses will then help develop a parking strategy for the next 20 years.”

The survey covers topics such as on-street parking, electric vehicle charging (which received a £3.35 million boost from the Government in April), and parking in town centres.

When the responses are collected, the proposed strategy will be consulted on later in the year and look at ensuring parking facilities are available to support town centre regeneration and access to towns across North Northamptonshire.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “It is important that people have their say on issues that impact them.

"With this in mind, we want to hear from residents, businesses and visitors about your experience of parking in the area.

"This is the first of two opportunities to have your say, as we will be consulting on the draft strategy later this year.”

When the Northants Telegraph conducted research into the High Street of Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden, and Kettering earlier this year, parking was an issue that was consistent in each town.

Be it store owners or local councillors, the consensus seemed to be that parking was a key deterrent in people’s unwillingness to return to town centres post-Covid.

This new strategy will hope to bring shoppers back.