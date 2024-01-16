The potential sites will be able to charge an electric vehicle to 80 per cent in 20 to 40 minutes

Seven sites in north Northamptonshire are being considered for new on-street charging points for electric vehicles, with a survey launched by North Northants Council (NNC) to allow residents to have their say.

The council is looking for new ways to charge EV’s in the area, including in Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Thrapston and Wellingborough as the switch to sustainable transportation is well under way.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “With a rise in users of electric vehicles, it is important that we continue to look at charging points in locations that are easy for residents to access and use.

EV charging points are proposed in seven new locations in north Northamptonshire

“These proposed locations are close to local facilities which is why rapid chargers have been chosen - meaning more drivers can make use of the points and charge their electric vehicle quicker.

“As with previous sites identified, those currently being looked at have been selected following detailed analysis and recommendations from residents and local councillors.”

The potential sites would have rapid chargers, meaning users could charge their electric vehicle to 80 per cent in 20 to 40 minutes ‘depending on the model's battery capacity and starting state of charge.’

People who live near the proposed sites are to receive a letter in the coming days with more detail and how to complete the survey.

Feedback is to be reviewed by NNC and before installation can go ahead, residents and businesses will have a further opportunity to comment on the designation and operation of the bays through the Traffic Regulation Order process.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “More and more people are turning to electric vehicles for their environmental benefits and it is important that we reflect this by improving the number of charging points across the area.

“As we look to be more carbon neutral in all we do, having the right infrastructure in place is a key priority for us and we are always trying to find ways to make it easier for residents to access an electric vehicle charging point.

“But we also listen to residents and businesses and want to make sure points are where they are needed and will be used, which will hopefully in turn encourage more residents to consider an electric vehicle as a more sustainable mode of transport.”