Cycling and walking routes are to be assessed by North Northants Council and a public consultation has been launched to let local people have their say.

The ideas and input from the public will help to shape the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), which hopes to enable a ‘long-term approach’ to developing networks for the next decade, helping to get people out of cars and on their feet.

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say as we really need feedback from local people to help shape what sort of sustainable transport infrastructure would best suit the towns and to help apply for funding.

People can visit Swansgate shopping centre on May 4 or Rushden Lakes on May 6, or have their say online

“Active travel, which covers walking and cycling particularly and whether it be for leisure, commuting or appointments, is an essential component of creating a sustainable transport infrastructure in North Northants and vital if we are going to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Residents can have their say online or by visiting Swansgate Shopping Centre from Saturday, May 4, from 10am until 1pm, or at Rushden Lakes near Superdry on Monday, May 6, also from 10am until 1pm.

Following early engagement with the local community and other stakeholders, initial ideas have been developed covering 31 specific routes across Wellingborough, Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Raunds, but the public consultation will look to help fuel a more formal, final, consultation on proposals scheduled to take place in the autumn.

The council insists that a good network gives people better and safer options on how to travel for everyday journeys, helping to reduce carbon emissions, wear on roads and congestion, improve air quality, improve access and boost health and well-being.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Con) said: "An active travel network that connects communities is a key priority for the council.

"By creating safe and accessible infrastructure for walking, cycling, and wheeling, we're not just reducing pollution, we're also empowering residents to embrace healthier lifestyles.

“Regular physical activity is well-documented to improve physical health, but the mental health benefits are equally significant. Spending time outdoors and getting exercise can significantly reduce stress, improve mood, and boost overall well-being.”