Have your say on feeling safe on the streets of Wellingborough at new drop-in hub at the Swansgate Centre

Helping people feel safe on the streets and listening to their concerns will be the focus of a drop-in hub in Wellingborough town centre.

North Northants Council (NNC) has teamed up with partners to run a unit in the Swansgate Centre, aimed at engaging with residents on community safety issues.

The shop is currently vacant, and the council will use the space at no cost until Sunday, January 7 meaning residents can visit while doing their Christmas shopping to discuss community safety issues that are important to them with representatives from a variety of organisations.

The community engagement hub is at the Swansgate Centre in Wellingborough

Representatives including NNC’s Safer Communities team, Northamptonshire Police and Fire, Trading Standards, Wellingborough Town Council, Greatwell Homes and NGage Addiction support services will be using the space on a rota basis.

There is also information from other agencies on display and staff will be on hand to help with questions.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We recognise that feeling safe in your community and while you are out and about is something that is so important to all residents.

“This is especially prominent over the winter months, when the nights are longer, and you might be travelling to and from work in the dark or heading out to meet with friends to catch up over the festive season.

“With this in mind, I am pleased that we have been able to utilise this shop unit over the next few weeks to be on hand to offer advice and listen to the issues of residents.”

Cllr Mark Rowley, the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “Community safety covers a wide area from anti-social behaviour and public space protection orders through to domestic abuse, so if you have any concerns - I would encourage anyone with questions to come down to the unit and speak to the team.

“There will be a variety of partner organisations working on a rota basis, including the weekends, which I know will be especially beneficial to those who might not be able to access our council services in normal working hours.”