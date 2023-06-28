Have your say on dog control orders across Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden as consultation is launched

Residents across the north of the county are being asked for their views on a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covering dog control.

Legacy orders in Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants are all due to expire in November 2023, with no order currently in place in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed that a new PSPO for dog control is introduced across the whole of North Northamptonshire, to ensure consistency across the area and harmonise the existing orders.

A consultation has been launched about dog control orders in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

The consultation asks for views on the draft plan including dog fouling and restricting access to dogs and dogs on leads in certain areas of land.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “We currently have three separate PSPOs in place for Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants around dog control, with no PSPO order relating to dog control currently in place in Corby.

“We recognise that most dog owners act responsibly, but a North Northants wide PSPO is being proposed to provide officers with certain powers to ensure all residents and visitors can enjoy our open spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If, following the consultations, it is decided that a PSPO for the whole of North Northants is the best route forward, it will mean that NNC have specific powers to enforce key restrictions and everyone understands the restrictions in place.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “We are seeking to review the content of the current PSPOs and incorporate the Corby area into one overall PSPO relating to dog control across North Northamptonshire.

“But we need your views, PSPOs like the one we are consulting on have an impact on everyone, which is why it’s important that everyone has their say.

"Please take a look at the information online, including the draft order and get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “The issue of dog control can be very divisive, so I would urge anyone who has an opinion to come forward and have their say before the consultation deadline.”

The consultation was launched on June 22 and runs until midnight on August 3, 2023.

Anyone can take part in the consultation in the following ways:

- Completing the online survey

- Writing to: North Northamptonshire Council, Environmental Protection, Swanspool House, Doddington Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1BP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad