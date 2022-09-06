Have your say on 'amalgamation' of two much-loved Rushden schools

Rushden residents, pupils, parents children and staff are being urged to have their say to decide the future of two Rushden schools.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is asking for views on the amalgamation of Tennyson Road Infant School and Alfred Street Junior School.

Tennyson Road Infant School provides education for children from aged three to seven years; Alfred Street Junior School is for children aged seven to 11 years.

Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden and Tennyson Road Infant and Nursery School (inset)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting of NNC’s executive on August 25 – and following an initial consultation - it was agreed for a Statutory Notice to be issued proposing the amalgamation.

Councillor Scott Edwards, NNC’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “Supporting children in their education is very important to us and it’s important that as many people as possible have their say to make sure that everyone has had their view and all sides of the issue have been fully explored.”

People are being asked to have their say in a formal consultation which runs from Monday, September 5 until midnight on Sunday, October 2.

For the amalgamation to progress, one of the schools has to ‘technically’ close – in this case by the formal closure of Tennyson Road Infant School and by expanding the age range of Alfred Street Junior School to provide education for children aged three (nursery) to aged 11 (Year 6).

The Alfred Street School choir sings for guests at the 150th anniversary celebrations in March 2022

Council chiefs have stressed that it is purely a ‘technical’ closure and does not prejudge that there will be a change of site, name, staffing or any other aspect of the new school, which will be the subject of a further consultation and decision-making process.

The proposal will mean closing the Department for Education number of Tennyson Road Infant School only.

A Steering Group - made up of governors from both schools - has been set up in relation to the potential amalgamation of the schools. The group has recommended that the amalgamation of Alfred Street Junior School and Tennyson Road Infant School goes ahead.

They hope that the decision will lead to a ‘stronger, sustainable school’ that will meet the needs of children, parents/carers and the wider community into the future.

To address several financial and operational challenges at Alfred Street and Tennyson Road schools NNC was approached by the governing bodies from both schools to support a merger.

NNC officers supported the governing bodies and say that the proposed amalgamation would be ‘to the benefit of children in the local area’.

Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “Our young people are the future of North Northants so it’s important that they receive the best education possible. Ensuring the right school arrangements are in place is essential so it’s important we get this right. As such I’d encourage people to have their say to ensure that all views are represented.”

Both schools have community status and both currently have ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted ratings.

An initial consultation showed majority support for amalgamation of the schools – 60 percent of respondents supported the formal closure of one school to create an all-through primary school.