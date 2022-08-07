Have you seen this girl missing from Kettering?

Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a teenager missing from the Kettering area.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing child Chantai who was last seen in the Kettering area at 6pm on (Thursday) August 4.
“Chantai is 16 years old, 5’5, slim build, with long dyed red hair.
"She was last seen wearing a short black skirt, a black top and white Nike Air Force trainers.”Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/2491/22.