Police are appealing for help to find a girl who has been reported missing from Northampton.

Teleisha Scott, aged 15, was last seen yesterday, Wednesday, July 10, at about 8.40am, near to the Co-op in Main Road, Duston.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Teleisha is described as 5ft 1in, with very long, curly, dark brown hair.

"If you see Teleisha, or know where she is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101."