Father Christmas and his magical crew at Chester House

Chester House Estate has been transformed into a winter wonderland with Santa and his elves all set to meet, greet and entertain children and their families from across the county.

The estate, which opened to the public just over a year ago, is wrapping up its first full year with a Christmas magic-themed series of events, all of them presided over by Santa Claus who will be joined in his grotto by a Christmas Fairy, Nutcracker Soldier and Jingles The Elf.

Tickets to see Santa sold out within days of going online, so the team at Chester House have released some additional slots.

These too are selling out fast, with limited tickets left for Sunday, November 27, and Friday, December 16.

There are also tickets available on Thursday, December 15 from midday to 8pm, a day designed to sensitively cater for youngsters with additional needs, as well as their families.

All tickets to see Santa in his grotto include a a step back in time to Christmas past courtesy of a visit to the Toy Hall of Fame, as well as a 15-minute immersive theatre production from Santa and his friends courtesy of the team from Imagination Entertainments.

The Northants Telegraph was invited to have a date with Father Christmas at Chester House and our two tiny guests could not contain their excitement on meeting the main man!

Their eyes lit up with sheer joy when they walked into the Toy Hall of Fame and they hadn’t even seen Santa at this point.

And he certainly didn’t disappoint as they told him about their Christmas wish lists before posing for a picture and walking away super happy with a beautifully wrapped gift lovingly clutched under their arm.

It was a great start to the festivities and families will have a magical time making memories at Chester House.

In addition to Santa’s Grotto, the Christmas Magic festival at Chester House includes a Santa Paws event for four-legged friends, carol singers, markets, late night shopping and street food:

- Sunday, November 27: Carol singers from the Northampton Rock Choir, a Christmas tree market and vintage market (10am until 4pm)

- Saturday, December 3: Carol singers from the Northampton Rock Choir, a Christmas tree market and a special appearance from four alpacas

- Sunday, December 4: A Christmas tree market and a special appearance from four alpacas

- Saturday, December 10: Carol singers from the Wellingborough’s Primary Academy, a Christmas tree market and a special appearance from four alpacas

- Saturday, December 10: Woofmas Market: Special appearance from ‘Santa Paws’ and shopping stalls for your four-legged friends 10am until 4pm

- Sunday, December 11: A Christmas tree market and a special appearance from four alpacas

- Thursday, December 15: Late Night Shopping at Chester House Estate (5pm to 8pm)

- Sunday, December 18: Carol singers from the Northampton Rock Choir

Mulled wine and mince pies will be served up at the outdoor Wagon Hovel bar, alongside pigs in blankets, pizzas and festive cookies, all part of the new festive menu.

Chester House Estate is overseen by North Northamptonshire Council and opened to the public in October 2021, following a £17 million Nationally Lottery Heritage Funded restoration project.