Have-a-go heroines sought by police after man robbed in Kettering town centre

A trio of good Samaritans have been asked to come forward after they helped a man who was being robbed in Kettering town centre.

Officers investigating a robbery in Kettering are appealing for three female passers-by who who came to the assistance of the victim in Jobs Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The robbery took place between 1pm and 1.50pm on Monday, January 16, when the man had arranged to meet a male in Horse Market, Kettering, and the pair walked the short distance to Jobs Court.

Jobs Court flats

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Once at Jobs Court, the man was surrounded by three other males, who ordered him to empty his pockets, which he did, and the offenders stole cash from his wallet. As they continued to search him, the offenders assaulted him.

“A female shouted at the offenders, and the man managed to walk off towards the High Street, where he met two other females and asked them for help. They walked towards Gold Street before going their separate ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man continued to walk to Silver Street, where he got into a taxi. As he sat in the vehicle, one of the offenders opened the passenger door and demanded more money. However, this time he left empty-handed.”

The offenders are described as white males, possibly in their late teens, and between 5ft 7in to 6ft, and of a slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the males had short light brown hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue hooded top, and white trainers. The other three males were wearing dark clothing and blue surgical masks.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, in particularly the three females who came to the man’s assistance, or anyone who may have seen any part of the incident unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad