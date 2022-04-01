Have a go and have your say at Gretton skate park event tomorrow

Residents in Gretton who are keen to see a bespoke skate park in the village are being urged to support a skate, bike and scooter event tomorrow (Saturday, April 2).

The ‘Have A Go Day’ at Gretton Recreation Ground is from 10am to 4pm when plans for Gretton’s new skate park are set to be finalised by supporters.

People are being urged to bring scooters, bikes and skateboards, as well as ideas and suggestions for the new facility.

Anyone without wheels will be able to borrow equipment at the have-a-go day.

There will be competitions to win Adrenaline Alley giveaways for the two top riders. Other prizes include Easter eggs.

Experts will also be on hand for maintenance advice and tips to riders.