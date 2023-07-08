Staff and patients at Oundle Medical Centre have bid a happy retirement to a doctor who has spent more than two decades there.

Generalist GP Dr Kathryn Newell has retired as a GP partner at the Lakeside Healthcare Group-run practice, which has recently welcomed Dr Rajendra Naidoo as a partner.

Dr Newell joined in December 1999 and became a partner just a month later. Although she says she is a ‘generalist’ GP her specialisms have included women’s health and genito-urinary medicine, and she served as a doctor at Oundle School since 2010.

Dr Kathryn Newell has retired as a GP Partner at Oundle after 23 years

She said: “It has been a privilege working at Oundle, but it is now time for a change of pace and focus. I plan to do some locum work for the surgery before I finally hang up my stethoscope.

“Much has changed over the years and is continuing to change to meet the more complex medical needs of patients. We can all be proud of how hard we work to look after our patients.

‘We have a great team here and are a friendly welcoming surgery. We know that there is work to do adapting to a post-Covid workload and advancements in technology and IT in general practice.

“However, none of this would even be possible without our loyal and hard-working staff, who worked as a dedicated team through the darkest days of Covid and have continued to do so with good humour and commitment for the benefit of the patients.

Oundle Medical Centre welcomed new Partner Dr Rajendra Naidoo to the team.

“For me, it is now time to hand the baton on to the next generation. Our team here, led by Dr Sabine Lijesen, recently welcomed Dr Naidoo as a partner and we hope to welcome more new partners shortly.

“Thanks to everyone for their kind gifts, cards and messages of support. I have been very touched by everyone’s kindness. I know the team at Oundle will continue to work tirelessly for their patients and I would like to thank all my partners and colleagues in the wider Lakeside family for their friendship, support and commitment to the development of primary care wherever they work.”

Dr Newell has also served as non-executive director at the surgery, sat on the Cambridgeshire Local Medical Committee and became a Fellow of the Royal College of GPs a year ago.

Lakeside’s chair, Dr Sanjay Gadhia, said: “Kathryn is the epitome of what a doctor should be; professional, hard-working and always ready to go the extra mile for her colleagues and patients. She has served the community with dedication, and her contribution to Oundle and the Lakeside Partnership has been immense. I’d also like echo the Oundle team in welcoming Dr Naidoo to the Oundle practice.”