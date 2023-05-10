Happy 100th birthday to Madge from Lewis Hamilton, ABBA and King Charles

Celebrating an 100th birthday is always special but for Marjorie ‘Madge’ Loake from Desborough hers was extra special with a personal message from an F1 superstar.

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, took time out from his racing schedule to send a birthday greeting, organised through her husband Peter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the video, Lewis sent a signed hat from him and his Mercedes team mate George Russell and also attended the party in cardboard cut-out form.

Madge Loake with husband Peter and Lewis Hamilton cut-out

Sporting the gifted white cap Lewis mega-fan Madge watched the clip several times, barely believing her eyes.

She said: “It was lovely. He’s my favourite!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Glenkindie Lodge Residential Care Home dressed in sequined ABBA costumes for the day as Madge is also a fan of the Swedish supergroup.

Former staff members returned to celebrate with Madge, including Paul Barwise dubbed ‘Prince Paul of Glenkindie’ who dressed in red robes to deliver her card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Madge Loake

A violinist played for guests and a ‘royal visitor’ delivered the King’s birthday card – all planned by her devoted husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “She’s amazing. I’m really proud of her and I’m really pleased with how the party has gone. She’s a special person.”

The couple, who have been married for 54 years, see each other every day despite Madge needing full-time residential care.

Wendy Fox, registered manager of Glenkindie Lodge Residential Care Home, said: “Peter is absolutely fantastic. He visits her everyday and has put all the ideas in place for her big day.”

Madge Loake celebrates her 100th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Prince' Paul Barwise delivers the card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to Madge watched by husband Peter

Madge watches the message from Lewis Hamilton