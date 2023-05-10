News you can trust since 1897
Happy 100th birthday to Madge from Lewis Hamilton, ABBA and King Charles

She celebrated in style thanks to husband Peter and staff at her care home

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:42 BST

Celebrating an 100th birthday is always special but for Marjorie ‘Madge’ Loake from Desborough hers was extra special with a personal message from an F1 superstar.

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, took time out from his racing schedule to send a birthday greeting, organised through her husband Peter.

As well as the video, Lewis sent a signed hat from him and his Mercedes team mate George Russell and also attended the party in cardboard cut-out form.

Madge Loake with husband Peter and Lewis Hamilton cut-outMadge Loake with husband Peter and Lewis Hamilton cut-out
Sporting the gifted white cap Lewis mega-fan Madge watched the clip several times, barely believing her eyes.

She said: “It was lovely. He’s my favourite!”

Staff at Glenkindie Lodge Residential Care Home dressed in sequined ABBA costumes for the day as Madge is also a fan of the Swedish supergroup.

Former staff members returned to celebrate with Madge, including Paul Barwise dubbed ‘Prince Paul of Glenkindie’ who dressed in red robes to deliver her card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Madge LoakeMadge Loake
A violinist played for guests and a ‘royal visitor’ delivered the King’s birthday card – all planned by her devoted husband.

He said: “She’s amazing. I’m really proud of her and I’m really pleased with how the party has gone. She’s a special person.”

The couple, who have been married for 54 years, see each other every day despite Madge needing full-time residential care.

Wendy Fox, registered manager of Glenkindie Lodge Residential Care Home, said: “Peter is absolutely fantastic. He visits her everyday and has put all the ideas in place for her big day.”

Madge Loake celebrates her 100th birthdayMadge Loake celebrates her 100th birthday
'Prince' Paul Barwise delivers the card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to Madge watched by husband Peter'Prince' Paul Barwise delivers the card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to Madge watched by husband Peter
Madge watches the message from Lewis HamiltonMadge watches the message from Lewis Hamilton
Staff dressed in ABBA costumesStaff dressed in ABBA costumes
