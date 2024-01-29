Hampton by Hilton Corby's Charity of the Year announced: Twinkling Stars Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Here at Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering we are delighted to work with Northamptonshire Health Charity throughout 2024 to raise money for the Twinkling Stars Appeal. Our team have a jam-packed year of events including fancy dress, tombola’s, raffles, sponsored walks and many more.

We will be attending this Summer’s Pride Event amongst other Corby and Kettering events to spread the news about our fundraising initiatives. We will be kick starting our fundraising in January with our “Name the Bear” competition with entries for just £2 and the winner gets to take home our very special bear.

We will also be attending the Kettering Artisan Fair with a Tombola with some fantastic prizes to be won.

Fiona; Sales Manager, Nick; Corporate and Community Fundraiser, Chloe; Deputy General Manager

Our Food and Beverage Manager Rob will be getting involved and having his legs waxed by a local beautician around March, stay tuned to the Hotel’s social media to watch this live!

The highlight of the year will be our hotels Deputy Manager Chloe and partner Ryan completing a Sky Dive on Sunday 19th May and showing a true leap of faith to raise funds from the skies.

We feel truly touched by the hard work and dedication of the nurses at Kettering General Hospital’s maternity unit and feel honoured to be raising awareness and donations for such a worthwhile cause. We would like to thank in advance our team here at Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering but also our local businesses, connections and guests for their contributions and efforts in supporting us throughout 2024.”

Nick Hayton, Corporate and Community Fundraiser for Northamptonshire Health Charity said:

Chloe Morrison, Deputy General Manager

“We a really pleased that Northamptonshire Health Charity, Twinkling Stars appeal has been chosen by staff at Hampton by Hilton Corby as their charity of the year. I have been really impressed with the commitment of the staff to get involved in fundraising in so many different ways to support the charity. I look forward to working with the team throughout the year.”

For up-to-date information and updates about the hotels fundraising, please visit their social media accounts:

Facebook: @HamptonByHiltonCorby

Instagram: @hamptonbyhiltoncorby.uk

Hampton by Hilton Corby Lobby

Linkedin: Hampton-by-Hilton-corby-hotel-kettering/