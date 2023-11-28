Hampton by Hilton Corby donates £2,000 to The Core at Corby Cube’s Make A Memory Fund

"We hope it makes many happy memories for local families which will be treasured in their future”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby hotel has donated more than £2,000 to The Core at Corby Cube’s Make A Memory Fund.

Hampton By Hilton Corby presented The Core at Corby Cube with a cheque for more than £2,000 last week, following months of fundraising in support of Make A Memory, the venue’s annual appeal which helps children and families living with financial difficulties create memories together enjoying a festive visit to the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager Rebekka Hammersley, hotel sales manager Fiona Stacey and deputy general manager Chloe Morrison visited The Core to present the cheque for £2,106.09 to the theatre’s director Joe Flavin.

Hampton by Hilton Corby presents the cheque to The Core at Corby Cube

The funds make this a record breaking year for Make A Memory and, having welcomed more than 350 children since the appeal’s launch in 2018, it means that this year the theatre is able to support even more families than before and will be able to extend the offer of free tickets not just to the Christmas shows but to family performances throughout the year.

Since September, staff at Hampton by Hilton Corby have embarked on individual challenges, including Fiona Stacey walking 50 miles in 30 days, as well as plenty of team events such as fancy dress events, baking competitions, tombolas and swap shops.

The finale to the fundraising took place on November 19 when Rebekka Hammersley’s personal Couch to 5k training challenge culminated in her completing the ATW 5km run at Holdenby House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebekka Hammersley, general manager from Hampton by Hilton Corby, said: “We are so pleased to have been able to raise money in support of the Make a Memory campaign.

"Hilton hotels are all about the stay and making memories, so it was only fitting we supported a charity to do the same for our local community.

"We have been bowled over by the team’s efforts and the generosity of our clients, suppliers and fellow hoteliers who all helped us raise the record-breaking amount.

"We hope it makes many happy memories for local families which will be treasured in their future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Flavin, director of The Core, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible team effort that has been put in by the staff at Hampton by Hilton.

"They are a focused and very generous group who have left us in awe at their efforts to fundraise for the Make a Memory campaign.”

The Core’s Make a Memory appeal is still open, and customers are invited to add a gift-aided donation when making a theatre booking.

The Core will then make up the difference and provide a free ticket to a child or young person living in the local area to enjoy the hilarious family-friendly pantomime Cinderella, or the magical Santa’s Sparkly Surprise.