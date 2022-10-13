Rushden’s Hall Park is in for a fright this spooky season as the Halloween Xplorer event is set to go ahead on October 24.

Xplorer is a navigational challenge suitable for families with small children, asking them to explore a local park in search of markers dotted around the area.

Maps are provided by British Orienteering and it is hoped they will inspire a sense of adventure for primary students looking for a fun activity during the autumn half-term, as funded by North Northamptonshire Council.

Hall Park, Rushden

Xplorer at Hall Park, Rushden is Halloween themed like it has been in previous years.

Spooky fancy dress is encouraged, and it costs just £1 for a child to take part.

The Halloween Xplorer will also be held on Tuesday, October 25 at Thrapston Peace Park (11am to 1pm) and Twywell Hills and Dales on Thursday, October 27 (11am to 1pm).