Hairdresser ‘smashed’ fundraising target after taking on ‘blow dry marathon’ in aid of beloved animal charity

A Northampton hairdresser “smashed” her fundraising target after taking on a ‘blow dry marathon’ in aid of an animal charity close to her heart.

Helinnê Hindle set up Alien Hair more than six years ago and runs her business from Wiles Studios, in St Edmund’s Street.

The highly experienced hairdresser has worked in the industry for 16 years and having only stuck with one salon, Helinnê knew it was the right time to go independent and put her “stamp on everything”.

Helinnê Hindle's important work extends to giving back to charity, and at the end of last month she took on a ‘blow dry marathon day’ in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

The 30-year-old is a vivid and lived-in colour specialist, experimenting with what she describes as “weird and wonderful” styles.

It is of utmost importance to Helinnê that she offers a “safe space for anybody” and when they are in her chair they feel empowered to be their “authentic selves”.

“Anyone who knows me says I’m a crazy cat lady,” Helinnê previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “I adore animals and wanted to choose a charity that gives voices to animals that can’t speak up for themselves. They are amazing at rescuing strays and it’s all voluntary.”

All of Helinnê's clients were kindly given a delicious treat by Homemade by Victoria on the day of the blow dry marathon.

Helinnê attempted to complete as many blow dry treatments as she could over a 10-hour period on March 26, which she branded a “success”.

£728 was raised for the charity, which beat the hairdresser’s initial fundraising target by more than £200.

“It was an amazing day making all my clients feel relaxed and beautiful, while raising money for an amazing cause,” said Helinnê. “Each of my clients got a delicious treat, which was generously donated by Homemade by Victoria.”

Two of Helinnê’s hairdressing friends, Nicky Brown and Naomi Davis, also kindly volunteered their time to ensure the day ran smoothly.

“It was so much fun and we can’t wait to do it all again next year,” the business owner added.