Hair today, gone tomorrow! Irthlingborough boy halfway to fundraising total

An Irthingborough boy who had grown his hair for two years has raised £810 for charity by having a short back and sides.

Rousso Burns had been inspired when he saw a boy on TV who had been raising money for a cancer charity Children with Cancer.

Rousso's hair had been left to grow for nearly two years

Rugby-playing Rousso decided to donate his long hair to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer and to face a charity hair cut.

Growing his hair past his shoulders, the nine-year-old finally had his hair cut last week by Christian Wiles in his Northampton salon.

As a special treat for his family, charitable Rousso invited his big brothers Robert and Ryan to make the first snips.

Mum Maria also chopped one of the prepared pony tails of hair.

Rousso in the chair at Christian Wiles' salon

Maria said: “It was OK. I did shed a little tear when he was having his hair cut.

“He asked his brothers to make the first cuts and I had a go too.

“He’s completely changed - even his mannerisms are different.”

It was a big week for Rousso as he also started as a pupil at Wellingborough School.

Rousso with stylist Christian Wiles

Mum Maria added: “His school has been so supportive and mentioned him in the newsletter and in assembly.

“Several new school friends came up to him and shared their cancer stories with him.

“He knows what he has done makes a difference to children with cancer.

“He blew us away. We are so proud of him.”

Rousso will be keeping his fundraising page open until he reaches his £1,500 target.

To make a donation please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rousso-burns-hair-growing-challenge

For details on Children with Cancer UK go to www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk/