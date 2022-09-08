Hair today, gone tomorrow at Corby charity

Sam, 23, joined Teamwork Trust eight months ago and this week took to a makeshift barbers’ chair at the charity’s Corby site to get a chop for the charity.

The Northamptonshire charity and social enterprise, which also has sites in Kettering and Wellingborough, supports autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

This year is the charity’s 40th year, and a fundraising campaign has been launched to raise £40,000 in its 40th year to support its wellbeing and mental health projects.

Sam Mears before and after his all-over shave

Sam said: “My manager became my makeshift hairdresser and we made a morning of it, with all our service users gathering round to watch my cut and shave. I’d been growing my hair and beard for months and I almost don’t recognise himself when I look in the mirror.

“I’m rather loving my new look and, even better, I’ve raised more than £450, so I’m really proud of this.”

Helen Burdett-Wright, CEO of Teamwork Trust, added: “A huge congratulations and thank you to Sam. During this milestone 40th year we are committed to raising funds and Sam has led the way.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting everyone’s mental health and raising £40,000 will enable us to support not just our service users, but also the whole community.”

The statistics are staggering. People with learning difficulties are six times more likely to die of covid than the general population and research from UK social care charities has found that adults with care and support needs are being caused ‘huge distress’ due to cuts to care packages and increased cost of living charges.

“Our support has never been more essential,” said Helen.

The service users have rallied round to support Sam.

Eric: “You’ve done brilliantly Sam. Thank you for raising so much money, we all really appreciate it.”

James M: “You look different but good and you should feel so proud of yourself Sam.”

Amy: “What a brilliant way to raise money, thank you Sam.”

There is still time to donate. Visit Sam’s fundraising page.