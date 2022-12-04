This work has also led to photographers being able to capture some amazing wildlife shots

The Wildlife Trust in Northamptonshire's Nene Valley nature reserves have all seen a comprehensive programme of habitat restoration this autumn which has improved nesting, roosting and wading conditions for much of the waterfowl - and for the keen wildlife observers who visit.

The trust's Summer Leys reserve is home to a wide range of wildlife – from waterfowl and birds of prey to mammals including otter, fox, stoats and weasels.

Recently a majestic female marsh harrier, Circus aeruginosus, has attracted much photographic attention as she soars in the skies above the reserve: after years of persecution and habitat loss by 1971 only one nesting female remained in the whole country.

Thanks to conservation efforts this species is now a success story in East Anglia and lowland England.

Some evenings starling murmurations have been spotted, with large flocks swooping and swirling in an acrobatic mass, creating fluid aerial shape shifting patterns.

The elusive species of water rail have also been in evidence - smaller and slimmer than moorhens, they are highly secretive inhabitants of freshwater wetlands.

With chestnut-brown and black upper plumage, slate blue-grey face and underparts with black-and-white barred flanks, and long red bill, they're hard to spot in the breeding season - easier to see in winter.

They feed mainly on small fish, snails and insects.

Another wetland loving species Cetti's warbler that can prove tricky to see has been caught on camera.

They are more often heard in loud bursts of song, then a glimpse of a dark, stocky warbler with short wings and a full, rounded tail, diving for cover.

Other recent regular visitors are otters have been seen in and out of the water, snacking on fish and generally enjoying playing around the waters edge.

The reserve has a small visitor centre with tea and coffee available, and a knowledgeable team on hand, happy to discuss the trust's work and advise on species seen.

Car parking charges are now in place – but parking is free for trust members.

Joining the trust provides vital support for all the conservation work across the county.

For more details visit www.wildlifebcn.org/summer-leys.

The trust thanks all the ‘superb’ photographers who visit regularly and post images in a Facebook group – scroll down to see some of their incredible pictures.

1. Pretty as a picture Cetti's warbler by John Kirkelionis at Summer Leys

2. Smile for the camera! An otter at Summer Leys by Ricky Sinfield

3. Feeling peckish A Redwing at Summer Leys by Tony Winn

4. Keeping a low profile An otter at Summer Leys by Matt Cottrell