'Gun' incident at Raven Hotel Corby - Wellingborough man charged

The incident took place on Sunday lunchtime
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
A man has been charged with an imitation firearm offence in Corby following a disturbance involving a imitation firearm at The Raven Hotel in Rockingham Road.

Romans Vodcics, 31, of Northampton Road, Wellingborough is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, September 19), after being charged in connection with the incident.

At about midday on Sunday, September 19, officers were called to The Raven – two men believed to be involved in the incident were stopped shortly afterwards in a black Vauxhall Astra in Lloyds Road.

Police attend the scene at The Raven HotelPolice attend the scene at The Raven Hotel
Vodcics was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A second man – a 34-year-old from Northampton – was also arrested on suspicion of the possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Detectives investigating the incident at The Raven Hotel would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the disturbance but who have not yet come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 23000578924 when providing any information.