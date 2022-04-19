Guilty Corby paedophile caught by online community sting

A Corby man who was caught chatting sexually to online activists who were posing as two young girls has pleaded guilty to three offences.

Trevor Booth, of Beverley Walk, thought he was talking to young teenagers but was in fact caught in a sting by online groups CIM (Children’s Innocence Matters) and COST (Child Online Safety Team).

Booth, 25, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to two charges of sexual communication with a child and one of attempting to arrange or facilitate a a child sex offence.

Northampton Magistrates Court

He had asked a girl who he believed to be aged between 13 to 17 to meet up with him and take part in a sex act.

The pervert had struck up conversations online with the ‘girls’ between March 6 and March 17 and was caught in the middle of the night sting.

Booth has been remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentence on May 13.

If you are a victim of child abuse, or worried for the safety or wellbeing of a child, there are different ways to report concerns. Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, report your concerns. Your information could help trained officers and staff protect a child.

If you suspect someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

If it isn’t an emergency, you can: