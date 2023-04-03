News you can trust since 1897
Gretton scoops 100k grant to build a new skatepark

The village near Corby is also going to get a new outdoor gym

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:44 BST
Gretton will be getting a new 100k skatepark
Skateboarders, shredders and bmx’ers in Gretton, North Northants are set to get a new skatepark and outdoor gym thanks to a £100,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The cash will be used to install the new equipment at the popular Gretton Recreation Ground which already has a large play area, football pitches and a multi-use game area.

Tim Fox, Chair of the Friends of Gretton Recreation Ground, believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Gretton. It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our park taking shape over the next nine months.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Grant manager Cheryl Raynor said “We are delighted to have supported the parish council in bringing this project to fruition. This is an exciting project to enhance a much loved and well used park, the evidence of support submitted with the application highlighted the importance of exercise opportunities locally, whether that be at the new outdoor gym or on the wheeled sports facility”.

It’s hoped the skatepark and gym could be ready to use as early as December 2023.

Gretton Parish Council are inviting tenders for the skatepark via the Government Procurement Portal. The deadline is April 21 at 12noon. The invite to tender can be found here.

For more information about FCC Communities Foundation funding click here.

