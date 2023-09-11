Gretton community spirit shines through as first garage and garden sale has 'overwhelming' turnout

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The village of Gretton came alive at the weekend (September 9) as residents and visitors alike gathered for a day of treasure hunting, community spirit and fun at a garage and garden sale.

The event turned out to be a resounding success, showcasing the vibrancy and camaraderie of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Gretton Garage & Garden Sale was a must-attend event for bargain hunters and gardening enthusiasts.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Gretton Garage & Garden Sale was a must-attend event for bargain hunters and gardening enthusiasts.

Supported by more 60 residences offering an array of vintage finds, unique collectables and stunning plants on display, it was a day of discovery and delight for hundreds of visitors of all ages.

Event organiser, Bridget Haller, said: "We're thrilled with the overwhelming turnout and support for the inaugural Gretton Garage & Garden Sale.

“Seeing our community come together and celebrate the spirit of sharing and giving is heart-warming. We want to thank all our vendors, volunteers and visitors for making this event a huge success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Peter McGowan, who attended the event, said: "The Gretton Garage & Garden Sale was a highlight of the year for me.

“I found some unique items for my home, enjoyed delicious food and caught up with friends I hadn't seen in a while. Events like these make our village such a wonderful place to live."

The organisers are already planning to repeat this event and make it a tradition in the years to come and it promises an even bigger and better event in 2024.