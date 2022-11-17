Chairman and founder of The Travers Foundation Terry Forsey

Gretton-based charity The Travers Foundation has raised more than £10,000 for their 10th anniversary celebrations.

The charity was founded by Terry Forsey on his 60th birthday. They provide vital financial support to help young people to pursue their dreams in sports, creative or performing arts.

It’s run by a team of volunteers, meaning every penny they raise goes directly towards helping local young people from across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Mr Forsey said: “I was very aware that life is not fair for young people trying to make their mark in sports, performing and creative arts. They are often at a tremendous disadvantage. There are no apprenticeships, no government grants, and no workplace training programme. Often the only source of funding is family and friends or nothing.

“That's not fair, and this was my motivation behind the Travers Foundation."

For this anniversary celebration, Terry asked family, friends, and supporters to forgo a party and not to buy presents but instead contribute to their fundraising efforts, in the end managing to raise a five-figure sum.

Terry said: "I am delighted that we have raised over £10,000 to continue our work, and a massive thank you to everyone who contributed."

In their ten years since 2012, The Travers Foundation has achieved many goals:

- They have spent more than £250,000 funding more than 600 young people.

- They are now recognised as the only volunteer-led charity funding young people in Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland.

- They’ve helped fund skilled young people to progress from local winners to world champions, winning more than 1,500 medals in local, national and international competitions.

- They’ve helped local musicians to record and release their debut albums.

- And they’ve also helped aspiring actors and producers to launch their acting, filmmaking, and productions careers.

Mr Forsey added: “I am overwhelmed by this support and I am confident we can achieve so much more in our next ten years.”