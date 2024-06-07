Greggs in Wellingborough town centre expands its premises by taking over vacant shopping centre unit next door
Previously located at unit 13a in the centre’s Cheese Lane, today (June 7) it expanded into a larger unit, now also occupying the space next door.
Bosses say it now boasts a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating, with opening hours from 7.30am until 6pm on Monday through to Saturday, and Sundays from 9.30am until 4pm.
It has also created one new job opportunity.
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Wellingborough, with the new member joining the existing team.
"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
