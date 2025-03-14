Greggs in Rushden to close its doors for good as replacement already confirmed
Signs have gone up in the window of Greggs in the service station in John Clark Way, Rushden indicating it will close on Sunday, March 16.
The company, which has locations at Rushden Lakes as well as Rushden’s High Street will depart John Clark Way, however it has been confirmed that it will be replaced with Bakery 79, which is set to reopen the unit on Tuesday, March 18.
Bakery 79 will offer a similar service and products, and will be welcoming customers on Tuesday morning.
The Greggs, which is currently located in a service station where John Clark Way meets the A6, opened in 2021 as a franchise, and though Bakery 79 brings a new look to the unit, customers will still be able to find many of their favourite snacks, drinks, and more.