Green light for improvements to busy Kettering junctions

The mini-roundabout at the junction of Barton Road, Pytchley Road and London Road

The green light has been given for £2.8m of funding to improve two road junctions for a 5,500-home development east of Kettering

North Northamptonshire Council’s executive committee approved the funding from section 106 contributions to deliver the scheme of work in relation to Hanwood Park at a meeting last Thursday (July 15).

The development comprises housing, schools, district and local centres, healthcare, employment, formal and informal open space including playing facilities, roads and associated infrastructure.

A report to the committee stated works are needed to junctions which are currently operating at or over capacity.

Without the work, the local road network and the lives of residents would be detrimentally affected.

Improvement work is required at the East Kettering Highway Junction D, London Road/Pytchley Road/Barton Road and Junction E, Barton Road/Windmill Avenue. Work could now start in the autumn.

The committee agreed that 'approval be given to the S106 funding to be utilised to deliver the scheme and for the scheme to be placed on the North Northamptonshire Council’s Capital programme.'

The reason for decision: 'The schemes have been identified as being required mitigation for the consented development at Hanwood Park which has been the subject of previous planning committee approval.

'The schemes are funded wholly by the developers S106 contributions with no capital requirements on the part of the authority.'

A report to the committee stated that the junctions were in urgent need of improvement.

