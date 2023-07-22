News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
All finished and fit for a kingAll finished and fit for a king
All finished and fit for a king

Green-fingered residents of Seagrave House in Corby design and plant beautiful garden fit for a king

They were taking part in an Avery In Bloom competition
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

Older members of Corby’s community have designed a beautiful miniature garden as part of a fierce competition with other care homes.

Residents of Seagrave House in Occupation Road came up with their Fit for a King design to coincide with the coronation year as their entry for the Avery In Bloom contest.

The project was organised by wellbeing co-ordinator Sarah Gibbs. She said: “They’ve grown peas and bulbs and put lots of bedding plants in.

"They’ve worked so hard.”

Their miniature raised bed included red, white and blue plants and was officially opened by Mayor of Corby Cllr Leanne Buckingham who said: “Walking into Avery Corby really felt like home.

"The decor was fresh and not clinical in the slightest. Walking out into the garden in full bloom was amazing. Beautifully kept and the crowning glory, the garden fit for a king made the experience as a visitor all the sweeter.

"The staff were warm and welcoming, treating the visitors like friends. The residents were so proud to share their home with me. I enjoyed speaking with many on the day and I look forward to returning for a cup of tea again.”

Mayoral opening with Cllr Leanne Buckingham

1. Seagrave House garden

Mayoral opening with Cllr Leanne Buckingham Photo: Seagrave House

Photo Sales
Checking on the babies

2. Seagrave House garden

Checking on the babies Photo: Seagrave House

Photo Sales
And we're off!

3. Seagrave House garden

And we're off! Photo: Seagrave House

Photo Sales
All hands on deck

4. Seagrave House garden

All hands on deck Photo: Seagrave House

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ResidentsCorbyMayor