They were taking part in an Avery In Bloom competition

Older members of Corby’s community have designed a beautiful miniature garden as part of a fierce competition with other care homes.

Residents of Seagrave House in Occupation Road came up with their Fit for a King design to coincide with the coronation year as their entry for the Avery In Bloom contest.

The project was organised by wellbeing co-ordinator Sarah Gibbs. She said: “They’ve grown peas and bulbs and put lots of bedding plants in.

"They’ve worked so hard.”

Their miniature raised bed included red, white and blue plants and was officially opened by Mayor of Corby Cllr Leanne Buckingham who said: “Walking into Avery Corby really felt like home.

"The decor was fresh and not clinical in the slightest. Walking out into the garden in full bloom was amazing. Beautifully kept and the crowning glory, the garden fit for a king made the experience as a visitor all the sweeter.

"The staff were warm and welcoming, treating the visitors like friends. The residents were so proud to share their home with me. I enjoyed speaking with many on the day and I look forward to returning for a cup of tea again.”

Seagrave House garden Mayoral opening with Cllr Leanne Buckingham

Seagrave House garden Checking on the babies

Seagrave House garden And we're off!

Seagrave House garden All hands on deck

