Greatwell Homes staff donate presents to children living in temporary accommodation over Christmas
Staff from local housing association, Greatwell Homes, have bought £700 worth of presents to give to children in their communities over Christmas.
The presents will be donated to children who will be living in temporary accommodation over the Christmas period ranging from one to 12-years-old.
More presents have also been donated to the Hemmingwell Community Centre to give to children attending their Christmas party on December 22.
The centre was able to invite more children to the party thanks to the donations from Greatwell Homes staff.
More than 100 individual presents were bought by staff at the housing association, with the company themselves donating more than £400 to buy an additional 50 presents.
Children aged between one-years-old up to 11 and over were catered for, with presents ranging from colouring books, pencils and drawing mats to footballs, bath and body gift sets and dolls.
This follows a project the company ran last year where more than 30 ‘shoebox’ presents were also donated to children living in temporary accommodation
over Christmas in 2022.
This year’s project was supported by local printing company, Lonsdale, who supplied boxes and equipment to store the presents.
Greatwell Homes, formerly Wellingborough Homes, is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.
