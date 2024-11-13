Greatwell Homes meets its Wellingborough customers to see how satisfied they are with its repairs service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Throughout August and September, Greatwell Homes’ repairs, heating and estates teams visited locations across Wellingborough to see how satisfied customers are with the overall repairs service.
The repairs roadshow offered customers living in homes owned and managed by the housing association an opportunity to drop-in and speak directly with staff from Greatwell Homes’ on topics around repairs and home maintenance.
These free events were held at community spaces located across Wellingborough - The Hemmingwell Community & Skills Centre, Glamis Hall and Tithe Barn.
Customers were able to ask questions and gain tips and advice on repairs and common home maintenance issues.
The organisation’s operational support team were also available to book repairs appointments in as required, helping to streamline the process for customers who visited the event.
Wendy Cox, head of property services and compliance at Greatwell Homes, said: “Engaging with our customers and communities is important to us, and our recent repairs roadshows provided a great opportunity for customers to speak to us directly about their repair and home maintenance needs and experiences.
“We continue to work with customers to learn what our repairs service does well and where we could improve.
"Thank you to all our customers who have been working with us, your views do make a difference.”
Greatwell Homes, formerly Wellingborough Homes, is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.