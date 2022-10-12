Greatwell Homes and LIVE Wellingborough are working together to transform gardens and tidy up communal areas in Wellingborough.

Since April, the LIVE team (run by North Northants Council) and Greatwell Places join forces every Wednesday to litter-pick and clear communal areas within Wellingborough and surrounding villages of rubbish and fly-tipping.

Each Thursday, the LIVE team heads off to transform unruly gardens of those living in Greatwell Homes properties who are unable to do the work themselves.

Before and after pictures of the garden transformation

They have just completed a ‘challenging’ garden makeover in Wollaston after four weeks of work.

The overgrown garden was unmanageable for Greatwell Homes customer Roy Hill and he says the transformation has made a ‘massive difference’.

He said: “I’m only in a one-bedroom bungalow as a disabled gentleman and with the large quotes I was getting from gardeners, there was no chance of me ever maintaining such large grounds.

“The team that Debbie and Tyler bring over every Thursday are so helpful, polite and professional and I was amazed at how quickly they turned my garden from an overgrown mess to something that’s now really neat, tidy and not over growing into other people’s gardens and into public walkways.”

The LIVE Team getting stuck in

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “After an initial assessment, the team worked hard, with dedication and care, to return the overgrown garden into a much more welcoming space that can be enjoyed.

“I am so pleased that we have been able to work with Greatwell Homes and the work that is being done will make such a difference to those living in Greatwell Homes properties.

“I hope Roy is able to enjoy his garden for years to come.”

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.

Greatwell Places, a sub-brand of Greatwell Homes, is responsible for managing their estates and cleaning their communal areas.