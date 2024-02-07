Greatwell Homes appoints Fortem to improve energy efficiency in Wellingborough homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 60 Wellingborough homes will have energy efficiency improvements in a project starting this month.

Northants-based housing association, Greatwell Homes, has identified 66 of their least energy efficient houses to be the first in receiving major efficiency

improvements.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greatwell Homes is set to make energy efficiency improvements to a number of its properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the properties currently have an Energy Performance Certificate [EPC] rating of D or less.

Fortum have been appointed to deliver the planned improvements worth up to £3m to be delivered by March 2025.

A pilot programme on one home will be undertaken in late February 2024 with the remainder of the work starting in April 2024.

The programme includes external wall insulation and roof insulation to improve the fabric of the building and reduce heat loss resulting in higher efficiency and lower carbon emissions in the properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding of £664,000 towards the programme was secured from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

Julie Robinson, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “We have a commitment to ensure all our homes achieve a minimum ‘C’ EPC rating by 2030 and this project leads the way to us achieving this goal.

“It’s great to be working with Fortem to deliver these home improvements that will not only improve the lives of these customers, but also in helping us play a part in protecting the environment.”

Chris Tredget, chief operating officer at Fortem, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Greatwell Homes to upgrade the homes through SHDF funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad