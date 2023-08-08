Northamptonshire-based Housing Association, Greatwell Homes has announced Chris Holloway as their new executive director.

With almost 20 years experience in the housing sector, he has spent the last five years as head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes and will start his new role on September 1.

During his time at the organisation, Holloway has led a number of strategic projects and initiatives including regeneration of community green spaces and piloting the use of data to sustain tenancies.

He said: “After working at Greatwell Homes for the past five years, I’m truly honoured to join the executive management team.

“I look forward to continue to work with our board, colleagues, customers and partners to shape places that people are proud to call home.”

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re delighted that Chris will be joining myself and Julie Robinson in the executive team here at Greatwell Homes.

"During the recruitment process, Chris performed extremely well throughout a robust recruitment process against a very strong field of internal and external candidates.

“I have no doubt that Chris’ knowledge of our communities and his existing connections with our customers and partners will be invaluable in planning the future of our organisation.

"I very much look forward to working with him in his new role from September.”

Recruitment for a new head of housing and neighbourhoods will start this week.