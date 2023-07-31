Northamptonshire-based Housing Association, Greatwell Homes has today (Monday) announced Mike Kay as their new chairman of the board.

As a chartered building surveyor, he has more than 45 years experience of property management and development, with the last 28 years in the social housing Industry.

He also has significant experience as a non-executive director, most recently as chairman of the ACIS Group.

Mike Kay

He also has substantial knowledge and understanding of the Northamptonshire area as he has recently retired as chief executive at Northampton Partnership Homes after eight years.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the role as chair of the board at Greatwell Homes.

“I am joining them halfway through their Live Greatwell corporate plan and I can already see how committed the team are on providing safe, secure and sustainable homes for people in and around North Northamptonshire – an area which I am already very familiar with.

“I can’t wait to get started and I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Greatwell.”

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re very pleased to have Mike joining us as chair of the board later in the year.

“Mike has a wealth of experience, both in the housing sector and in our local area.

"After working in Northamptonshire for almost 10 years, Mike already has extensive knowledge of the area we operate in and will be familiar with some of the challenges our communities face, as well as many of the local partners we work closely with.

"This knowledge will be invaluable in helping us to shape great communities and deliver services that work well for local people.

“We also look forward to working with him - along with the rest of our board, customers and colleagues - to shape what our corporate plan will look like from 2025 onwards to continue to support those living in our communities.”

Mike will officially take on the role in September and will replace John Lewis who has been on Greatwell Homes’ board for nine years - five of those as chairman.

Jo added: “Of course this means that our current chair, John, will be stepping down in September.

"On behalf of everyone at Greatwell Homes, I’d like to thank John for his commitment and dedication during his time with us and wish him all the best for

the future.”