Wellingborough-based housing association, Greatwell Homes, has announced its rents will increase by 2.7 per cent from April for a majority of its tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual review has been set in line with the Government's rent setting policy and regulatory standards for social landlords.

From Monday, April 7, the average weekly rent for a Greatwell Homes social and affordable rented property will increase from £107.49 per week to £110.39 (an average of £2.90 per week, charged over 52 weeks).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In comparison, the average private rent in North Northamptonshire is £203.07 per week.

Greatwell Homes announces 2025 rent increase for customers

Greatwell Homes owns and manages more than 5,200 homes across Northamptonshire.

In addition to its core landlord services, the not-for-profit organisation provides a range of community and support services as part of its commitment to make a positive contribution to its customers and neighbourhoods.

The Government's policy enables Greatwell Homes and all registered social landlords to review its annual rent in line with the previous September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which for 2024 was 1.7 per cent, plus one per cent, as stipulated by the guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We know that times continue to be tough right now and we don’t make these decisions lightly.

"As the cost of living continues to impact our customers, we too continue to experience increases in the costs of materials, labour and running our services. In some cases, these have increased by more than 20 per cent in the last year.

“As a not-for-profit landlord, we use our income to maintain our services and homes.

"As well as enhancing our existing homes, we’ll be piloting ways to make our homes more energy efficient and improving our repairs and grounds maintenance services for all our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would urge any customers who are worried about the increase to contact us as soon as possible to find out how we can help.”

Letters detailing the annual rent review for each customer, alongside frequently asked questions including available support, will be sent to all customers by the end of this week.

Customers can also access information via the Greatwell Homes website.