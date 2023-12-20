'Great success' as hundreds attend Christmas fete at Wellingborough's Glamis Hall

The festive fun included 175 children getting the chance to meet Santa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people enjoyed some festive fun as Glamis Hall hosted a Christmas fete.

The family event at the community centre on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate has been hailed a ‘great success.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Campbell told the Northants Telegraph: “It was a great success with 175 children visiting Santa and approximately 700 people came through the doors.”

Santa and his festive helpers at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough

The event included various stalls as well as tombolas, raffles and face painting.

Graham added: "We received great feedback with many families saying how much they enjoyed it.

"A massive thank you must go to all the staff and volunteers who worked so hard to make it a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the staff are volunteers on the day like they are at other events and it wouldn't be possible without them all.