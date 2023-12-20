News you can trust since 1897
'Great success' as hundreds attend Christmas fete at Wellingborough's Glamis Hall

The festive fun included 175 children getting the chance to meet Santa
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:13 GMT
Hundreds of people enjoyed some festive fun as Glamis Hall hosted a Christmas fete.

The family event at the community centre on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate has been hailed a ‘great success.’

Graham Campbell told the Northants Telegraph: “It was a great success with 175 children visiting Santa and approximately 700 people came through the doors.”

Santa and his festive helpers at Glamis Hall in WellingboroughSanta and his festive helpers at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough
Santa and his festive helpers at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough

The event included various stalls as well as tombolas, raffles and face painting.

Graham added: "We received great feedback with many families saying how much they enjoyed it.

"A massive thank you must go to all the staff and volunteers who worked so hard to make it a success.

"All the staff are volunteers on the day like they are at other events and it wouldn't be possible without them all.

"A special thank you must go to Santa and his elves for travelling from the North Pole for the day.”

