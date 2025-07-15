'Great news' as five north Northamptonshire parks handed prestigious Green Flag Award

Four country parks and green spaces have retained their Green Space Award, with one Northamptonshire park being given the accolade for the very first time.

Coronation Park and Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in Corby, Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering and East Carlton Country Park near Corby have been given the stamp of approval, with Sywell Country Park also meeting the standards required to receive an award for the very first time.

Cllr Ken Harrington, North Northants Council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Green spaces are the heart of communities across North Northamptonshire and these awards are testament to the hard work and dedication to the teams at each of the sites.

“We were extremely fortunate to have four sites previously awarded, and retain, Green Flag status. These four sites have now been joined by Sywell Country Park which has been awarded Green Flag status for the first time and is great news.”

The Green Flag Award scheme was launched 29 years ago to ‘recognise and reward the best green spaces in the country’, and since then has grown to be the benchmark for all country parks and green spaces.

This year, 2,250 sites across the UK have achieved the award which aims to recognise and reward parks and green spaces which are well managed, maintained and accessible to the local community.

Green Flag award scheme manager, Paul Todd MBE, added: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Coronation Park, East Carlton Country Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods, Rockingham Road Pleasure Park and Sywell Country Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

Sywell Country Park has been awarded Green Flag status for the first time

“Crucially, Coronation Park, East Carlton Country Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods, Rockingham Road Pleasure Park and Sywell Country Park are vital green spaces for communities in north Northamptonshire to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise.

"It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”