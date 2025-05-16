‘Great honour and privilege’ for new Rushden mayor who wants to ‘bring people together’

A new mayor of Rushden has been elected at the council’s annual general meeting this week with a familiar face returning to a post previously held more than 15 years ago.

Rushden Town Council has welcomed Cllr Gill Mercer as its new mayor for 2025/26.

The role is one she took on in 2009/10, and with this new appointment, she believes she can help ‘bring people together.’

Cllr Mercer said: “It’s a great honour, the people in Rushden are something special, it’s a fantastic community.

New Rushden mayor, Cllr Gill Mercer with her chosen Rushden Sea Cadet, Amelie

"The events we run are so well supported and it’s lovely being the centrepoint to bring people together.

"Being mayor you get to meet people you wouldn’t have otherwise, be it the boxing club or the athletics, all different people are giving up their time, you get to go out to the wider community to promote how wonderful Rushden is.”

Each new mayor usually has a few chosen charities to benefit from events throughout the year, and while Cllr Mercer plans on having beneficiaries, she said they will be announced ‘in the coming weeks.’

Cllr Janet Pinnock was elected as the deputy mayor, and Ordinary Cadet Amelie was announced as the mayor’s chosen Sea Cadet.

Cllr Gill Mercer previously served on North Northants Council as its executive member of adults, health and well-being, however did not retain her seat at the recent elections, losing out to Reform councillors Ash Hall and Chris McGiffen.

In a speech given at the annual general meeting on Tuesday (May 13), Cllr Mercer said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be selected once again to be the town mayor of Rushden. I last held this post in 2009/2010.

“I am looking forward to meeting lots of people across the town and to supporting the events they are organising.

"As a founder member of Rushden Town Council in 2000, it never ceases to amaze me what sterling voluntary work goes on across the town.

"I am looking forward to promoting Rushden across the broader area as I attend civic events in other towns.”

Outgoing mayor David Coleman added: “I want to say thank you to the councillors and friends for their support over the years, as well as the officers for all your support and guidance.

“It was nice to go out for VE Day, it was a lovely occasion and well supported by the town, as the town normally does.

"It’s lovely the way the town comes together.

"It’s time for a rest.”

Melanie Coleman, wife of the outgoing mayor David Coleman, was chosen by the council to be its leader for this year.

She said: “Congratulations Gill, I’m sure you’ll have a fabulous time, as we certainly did.

"It is slightly with sadness as we no longer have some of the knowledgeable councillors who, for different reasons, no longer sit on the council, and they are extremely big shoes to fill.

"We move forward as a team, and our town deserves the best we can possibly deliver.”