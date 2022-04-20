Great atmosphere at Kettering community's free Easter egg hunt

The free Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

More than 140 children joined in with the fun at a Kettering estate’s free community Easter egg hunt.

There was a great atmosphere on the Highfield estate on Sunday (April 17) for the event, put on by Claire Love, Stephanie Judith, Julie Lane, Darren Williams, Claire Wallis, Andrew Gilligan and all their children.

Families enjoyed the hunt, games and activities with prizes, refreshments and music. An Easter bunny went in goal for a penalty shootout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Claire Love said: "It was a great atmosphere and enjoyed by all who attended. A lot of work went into advertising and putting on the event and I want to personally thank the team for all their input and help on the day.