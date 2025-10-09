'Grazie mille a tutti' say family owners of Kettering Bella Sicilia after 20th anniversary celebrations of restaurant

Hundreds of well-wishers have crammed into a Kettering family-owned-and-run restaurant to mark its 20th year in business.

Bella Sicilia owner Arturo Sabato has been serving authentic cook-from-scratch food for two decades, providing diners a true taste of his home island off the Italian coast.

Marking the milestone anniversary were friends and family including his 93-year-old auntie Giovanna who travelled to the Montagu Street eaterie to celebrate.

Welcoming – and feeding – the more than 250 guests were Mr Sabato, his wife Assunta, sons Francesco and Giuseppe and their families, helped by three chefs flown in from Italy for the celebration.

Arturo said: “It was an emotional thing, a lovely occasion. I had a lot of drinks starting off with limoncello. I’ve got no voice left now!”

Auntie Giovanna cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the anniversary party assisted by deputy mayor of Kettering Cllr Gemma Harvey.

Joining the throng was Nando di Matteo, the UK’s oldest rugby referee from Wellingborough – the adopted home of Arturo and Assunta.

Arturo, 61, moved to the town at the age of 18 months until his parents moved back to Sicily when he was 16, but the lure of Northamptonshire was too great and he returned to open a restaurant.

Specialities on the menu from his hometown of Fondachelli-Fantina include arancini – Italian rice balls – and deep-fried mozzerella with a homemade tomato sauce as well as ‘proper’ pizzas.

He said: “I grew up in Wellingborough but I am Sicilian. The food is very genuine. We do proper pizzas, with proper toppings. All the Italians come here.”

With both sons involved in the business, a third generation is now helping out as granddaughter Francesca, 17, is lending a hand.

Building on their years of success, the family have tentative plans to expand into a deli next to the main restaurant.

Arturo added: “We are very proud of what we have done in the past 20 years. We are so so lucky to be surrounded by beautiful friends and customers and we couldn’t have done it without them. They are our extended family.

“It was a day we’ll never forget. We’re deeply grateful to our loyal customers, friends, family, and the wonderful community of Kettering who have supported us since 2005.

“Here’s to the next chapter — with the same passion, love, and authenticity that have always been at the heart of Bella Sicilia. Grazie mille a tutti!”