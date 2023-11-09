Grants to improve young people's lives in ‘left behind’ areas of Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough now available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisations across North Northants are being encouraged to apply for capital and revenue grants of up to £25,000 to improve the lives of young people in three areas - Avondale Grange in Kettering, Kingswood and Hazel Leys in Corby and Queensway in Wellingborough.

Each of the three areas, designated as 'left behind', has been allocated a total of £35,000 from central Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is currently taking applications for projects that meet certain criteria.

In particular, the council welcomes applications where organisations can collaborate to further enhance the potential of a project.

Organisations and groups including parish councils, charities, community groups and school PTAs are all being encouraged to check their eligibility and apply online before November 27.

Capital and revenue grants of up to £25,000 are available for organisations that can demonstrate that the funding will be used to support the following priorities:

- Positive activities to boost youth engagement within the community

- Projects that encourage young people to engage in diversionary activities to avoid crime and antisocial behaviour

- Beneficiaries are young people aged 0 to 25

- Projects are based in one or more of the ‘left behind’ areas or involving young people resident in one of the ‘left behind’ areas.

Applications are open until November 27, 2023, with full criteria and how to apply on the council’s community funding pages.