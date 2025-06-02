Grants of up to £25,000 available now for Northamptonshire small businesses

North Northamptonshire Council has launched two business capital grant schemes designed to help small businesses in north Northamptonshire to be ‘more resilient.’

Using funding from the Rural England Prosperity Fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, grants between £5,000 and £25,000 are available, and can be applied for via North Northants Council until 8am on Monday, June 23.

George Candler, Executive Director of Place and Economy, said: “Grants like this make such a difference to businesses in north Northants, helping them to grow and be more resilient. There are still a few weeks to apply, so please do email the team, read the eligibility and apply before 8am on 23 June 2025.”

The grants are aimed at micro and small sized businesses located within north Northamptonshire, which must have fewer than 49 employees. Eligible business must also have been trading for at least 12 months at the application closure date, can only receive one grant per financial year, and are required to provide a minimum of 50 per cent match funding.

All projects must be delivered and spend claimed by January 31, 2026.

Those who are interested in applying, and believe they can benefit, should email [email protected] the business name and address, to request an application form and guidance notes.