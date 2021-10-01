Money raised from the campaign will be given to groups and organisations who support those affected.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation today (October 1) launches its annual winter appeal to support older and vulnerable people throughout the winter months.

The foundation is the leading independent grant-making charity in the county and its annual ‘winter wellbeing’ appeal has raised £235,000 since 2010 in a bid to protect some of the most vulnerable members of communities.

The fuel crisis is set to take hold of the nation and one in ten households in Northamptonshire currently live in fuel poverty, meaning that they spend more than 10 percent of their income on fuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So this year’s appeal needs the help of the community more than ever.

Victoria Miles, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Fuel poverty has always been an issue and the foundation has stepped up and raised annual funds in the past for the most vulnerable in our communities who need help and support during the cold winter months.

“This year will see fuel prices rocket and we will unfortunately see more people having to choose whether to heat their homes or cook a hot meal.

“We are pleading with those who can to give generously to our winter wellbeing appeal so we can make sure the funds reach people in need this winter.”

Money raised will be awarded in the form of grants to local community groups and small charities whose activities protect and help older and vulnerable people in supported environments.

The campaign has had a great start, with the foundation’s Deputy CEO and Grants Director Rachel McGrath taking on the mighty Thames Path Challenge to raise funds for the appeal.

Over the course of two days, Rachel walked 100 kilometres along the River Thames and raised more than £1,600 to kick off this year’s appeal.

Waitrose Rushden has also generously donated £333 from its ‘Community Matters’ green coin scheme.

To find out more and donate to the appeal, visit the foundation's website.