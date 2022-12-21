Grange Community Hub in Kettering provides warm space for people every week

A warm hub offering somewhere for people to socialise over a hot meal or drink has opened on a Kettering estate.

Grange Community Hub, based at Grange Primary Academy, has opened a warm hub with the support of North Northamptonshire Council.

It provides a safe space for individuals and families across the local area to join together and enjoy a free hot meal as well as tea, coffee and biscuits.

The warm hub is open every Friday

Open every Friday from 9am to 4pm, people are invited to make use of the warm room and free Wi-Fi, with food parcels available to take away for anyone who would like one.

There are also books and toys for children to play with.

Alongside the warm hub, Grange Community Hub hosts a range of other events and activities in partnership with local organisations.

These include coffee mornings every Wednesday and two parenting support groups, Baby Rangers and Big Chef Little Chef.

Looking to the future, the hub’s offering will continue to be developed to best meet the needs of the local community.

The hub has benefited from a wide range of local and national support so far, including from United Learning (of which Grange Primary Academy is a part), Kettering MP Philip Hollobone and local councillors Anne Lee, Paul Marks and Robin Carter, as well as Kettering Borough Council, Groundworks, Age Accommodation, Kettering Mind, NNC Social Inclusion, Northamptonshire Sport, NNC Adult and Family Learning, Age UK and Central England Co-Op.

A member of the local community who has made use of the Warm Hub, said: “It is an amazing thing that the hub is doing and it is really helping people through troubled times.

"We hope that the warm hub can stay open for even longer.”

Chris Latimer, headteacher at Grange Primary Academy, said: “We are so pleased to have launched Grange Community Hub based on our school site, which has been realised with the support of several local organisations as well as United Learning.

"Hubs like these bind communities together and I’m delighted to see individuals and families across our local area enjoying making use of this brilliant space.”

