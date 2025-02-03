Grafton Underwood fire investigation due after blaze ‘destroys’ thatched village homes

Residents in Grafton Underwood have opened their homes to neighbours after fire swept through the thatch on a two-storey house and spread to adjoining properties.

Throughout the incident yesterday (Sunday, February 2), 11 fire engines attended, including an aerial pump and a drone team – a total of about 50 firefighters attending the incident in the Kettering village.

Fire crews from Corby and Kettering remain on the scene in Grafton Road which is closed to through traffic.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a two-storey, semi-detached thatched property on fire in the village of Grafton Underwood at 2.50pm yesterday (Sunday, February 2).

Aftermath of the fire in properties in Grafton Underwood near Kettering / National World

“Crews in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, which quickly spread to four properties.

“National Grid were in attendance who isolated power to all affected properties.

“The fire was put out shortly after 11pm, with crews remaining at the scene throughout the night to dampen down hotspots.”

A fire investigation to determine the cause is due to take place today.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in a thatched roof in Grafton Underwood near Kettering / NFRS/National World

Friends and neighbours at the scene today said the fire was ‘a disaster’ but added the community had rallied around to help those affected.

They said two houses had been ‘destroyed’ and a third badly damaged after the fire spread to the attached homes, adding ‘thankfully’ no-one had been hurt.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesman added: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to thank residents of the village for their support during this incident, which caused significant disruption to the area, including helping to look after the welfare of our crews at the scene.”