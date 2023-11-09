GP at Corby Lakeside surgery announced as newest practice partner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lakeside Corby’s GP practice has welcomed a new partner to the team that says it feels like a ‘family’.
Dr Anisha Morjaria is the newest GP partner to join Lakeside's Corby team and has risen through the ranks within a year of joining the Corby practice.
Relatively newly qualified she decided to become a partner within 12 months of joining the practice as a salaried GP.
She said: “As I did my GP training during the Covid era I didn’t get the traditional team atmosphere, so moved from practice to practice to find one which felt like family.
"I feel really settled here, so, even though I am relatively newly qualified, I applied for partnership.”
Dr Morjaria comes from a ‘medically orientated’ background with both her parents pharmacists and many family members and friends doctors.
Her specialisms include ENT, dermatology and working with children, particularly around mental health.
She said: “I was familiar with pharmacies throughout my childhood and became a doctor as I wanted to be on the other side, making diagnoses and putting all of the pieces together. I absolute love it.
“I’ve done my dermoscopy diploma so hopefully I can help with reducing the number of hospital referrals. I have created a good rapport with patients and have had a lot of lovely feedback with cards and letters. As Lakeside is such a large partnership there are many positives to joining. It is innovative and progressive, so I am looking forward to becoming involved in the partnership side, as well as meeting colleagues from different practices across the partnership.”