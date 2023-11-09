News you can trust since 1897
GP at Corby Lakeside surgery announced as newest practice partner

Dr Anisha Morjaria is the newest GP partner to join Lakeside's Corby team
By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Lakeside Corby’s GP practice has welcomed a new partner to the team that says it feels like a ‘family’.

Dr Anisha Morjaria is the newest GP partner to join Lakeside's Corby team and has risen through the ranks within a year of joining the Corby practice.

Relatively newly qualified she decided to become a partner within 12 months of joining the practice as a salaried GP.

Dr Anisha Morjaria/Lakeside CorbyDr Anisha Morjaria/Lakeside Corby
Dr Anisha Morjaria/Lakeside Corby
She said: “As I did my GP training during the Covid era I didn’t get the traditional team atmosphere, so moved from practice to practice to find one which felt like family.

"I feel really settled here, so, even though I am relatively newly qualified, I applied for partnership.”

Dr Morjaria comes from a ‘medically orientated’ background with both her parents pharmacists and many family members and friends doctors.

Her specialisms include ENT, dermatology and working with children, particularly around mental health.

She said: “I was familiar with pharmacies throughout my childhood and became a doctor as I wanted to be on the other side, making diagnoses and putting all of the pieces together. I absolute love it.

“I’ve done my dermoscopy diploma so hopefully I can help with reducing the number of hospital referrals. I have created a good rapport with patients and have had a lot of lovely feedback with cards and letters. As Lakeside is such a large partnership there are many positives to joining. It is innovative and progressive, so I am looking forward to becoming involved in the partnership side, as well as meeting colleagues from different practices across the partnership.”

