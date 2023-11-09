Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lakeside Corby’s GP practice has welcomed a new partner to the team that says it feels like a ‘family’.

Dr Anisha Morjaria is the newest GP partner to join Lakeside's Corby team and has risen through the ranks within a year of joining the Corby practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relatively newly qualified she decided to become a partner within 12 months of joining the practice as a salaried GP.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Anisha Morjaria/Lakeside Corby

She said: “As I did my GP training during the Covid era I didn’t get the traditional team atmosphere, so moved from practice to practice to find one which felt like family.

"I feel really settled here, so, even though I am relatively newly qualified, I applied for partnership.”

Dr Morjaria comes from a ‘medically orientated’ background with both her parents pharmacists and many family members and friends doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her specialisms include ENT, dermatology and working with children, particularly around mental health.

She said: “I was familiar with pharmacies throughout my childhood and became a doctor as I wanted to be on the other side, making diagnoses and putting all of the pieces together. I absolute love it.