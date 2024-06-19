Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering care home failed to improve its service despite being warned by government inspectors to take urgent measures to prevent harm to residents.

Olive Row Care Home in Alfred Street, Kettering had been allowed to keep its official good rating from previous Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspections with a warning to managers of the residential care home, run by Northamptonshire Care Limited, they had to improve.

The CQC returned to Olive Row three times during March 2024 for on-site visits to monitor progress, eventually placing the home into special measures and downgrading the service ranking to the lowest possible – inadequate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prompted by concerns raised, Olive Row was stopped from admitting new residents – many paid for by North Northants Council – after CQC inspectors believed people were at the risk of harm.

CQC inspectors have

A CQC spokesman said: “In February, we carried out a focused, unrated inspection of Olive Row Care Home in Kettering after receiving information of concern about the home. Following this, we received assurances from the provider that necessary improvements were being made and we continued to monitor the service closely.

“However, we received further concerns relating to the same issues which we raised with the provider at the February inspection, so we returned in March to carry out another assessment to ensure people were receiving safe care.

“Following this assessment, CQC rated the service as inadequate, placed it into special measures, and imposed urgent conditions to stop any new admissions at the service, as it believed people were at the risk of harm. It will be kept under close review by CQC to keep people safe and it will continue to monitor the service to check sufficient improvements are being made."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residential care home, run by Northamptonshire Care Limited, has the capacity to provide personal and nursing care for to up to 54 people with 40 residents in the home at the time of the re-inspection.

In a joint statement, a spokesman on behalf of North Northants Council and the NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board – the county’s statutory body responsible for local NHS services, functions, performance and budgets said: “We have been working closely with Olive Row who are a contracted care provider and have met with all of those living at Olive Row and their families.

"We are pleased that since the time of this inspection the provider has worked hard to make rapid improvements and will continue to monitor the service closely and support the provider on their improvement journey.”

Olive Row inspections timeline:

June 29, 2022: An inspection found the 27 patients in the 54-person-capacity care home received – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care with them all rated ‘good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 3, 2023: Now with 42 patients, an inspection, prompted in part due to concerns about the number of safeguarding incidents, into safety and management found both areas to be good

The report said the ‘focused’ inspection reviewed two key ‘questions’ looking at the ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ categories only. Other areas were given ratings awarded at the last inspection to calculate the overall rating.

It said: “We found no evidence during this inspection that people were at risk of harm from this concern and the overall rating remains Good.”

February 1, 2024: Another inspection was prompted in part due to concerns received about the ‘management of the service, the skills and experience of staff, pressure ulcer prevention, wound management, infection prevention and control, personal care, and recognising deterioration in health’. A total of 40 people are receiving care at the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the overall rating for the service was not changed even after inspectors concluded patients were ‘at risk of harm from these concerns’.

Because the key concerns did not look at a whole category – known as a ‘question’ – the grading was kept the same.

The report said: “We use targeted inspections to check concerns. They do not look at an entire key question, only the part of the key question we are specifically concerned about. “

Targeted inspections do not change the rating from the previous inspection. This is because they do not assess all areas of a key question."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 14, 18 and 20, 2024: Site visitsover three days were looking into 22 quality statements weretriggered by information ‘held about’ the care home.

The report said: “During this assessment, we found several concerns with the quality and safety of people’s care. We found two breaches of the legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment and governance. The location is now rated as Inadequate."

The report added: “If CQC doesn’t see rapid and widespread improvements, further action will be taken.”

The CQC spokesman added: “Our main priority is always the safety of people using health and social care services, and if we have concerns, we will not hesitate to take action in line with our regulatory powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad