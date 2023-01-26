Good rating for Rushden care home Victoria House following CQC inspection

A Rushden care home is celebrating a good rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Staff at Victoria House in Rushden are delighted with the rating following an unannounced inspection of the service on December 6 last year.

The CQC said there was a positive approach to the delivery of care with staff interacting with residents in a friendly and supportive way, treating them with respect and dignity.

Victoria House, Rushden

The report also emphasised that care plans at the home detailed individuals’ preferences and each person received care tailored to their needs and wishes.

Inspectors noted that activities are planned with these needs in mind to enable people with a range of communication needs to be involved.

Operations manager Rachael White said: “I am delighted we have maintained a good rating in the recent inspection and it is testament to the whole team who work so hard in making sure Victoria House is a happy place where our residents enjoying living.”

The report says the inspection was prompted in part due to concerns received about staffing in the service.

However, it went on to say: “A decision was made for us to inspect and examine those risks.

"We found no evidence during this inspection that people were at risk of harm from these concerns.”

Victoria House in Victoria Road, Rushden is a residential care home operated by Shaw healthcare and provides personal and nursing care for up to 47 people including those living with dementia.