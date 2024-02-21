Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and children at Diamond Pre-School in Wellingborough have been celebrating their nursery’s most recent Ofsted inspection which confirmed it as remaining good.

The report, published by Ofsted, is the first visit since the Covid pandemic period, with the last inspection taking place in March 2018.

Ofsted inspectors, who judged the academy to be good in all five areas, praised staff’s ‘high expectations of children's behaviour’ and the curriculum-based activities.

Rita Sailopal, Diamond Pre-School manager, said: “Securing an Ofsted rating of good for our setting is a very positive achievement for us and the wider community. It is because of the hard work and commitment of our fantastic children, parents, staff and directors. We are delighted to receive this strong report – it really captures the quality of education our pupils receive every day.”

The report noted that ‘children are happy and confidently talk to staff members and visitors’ and that they ‘show high levels of engagement when staff read books to them’.

Nursery staff have been praised with the report saying ‘staff know their key children well and can identify what they need to learn next. Children feel safe as they demonstrate their strong bonds with their key worker as they seek them out for a hug and reassurance’ and that ‘they encourage children to be active and spend lots of purposeful time outdoors’.

Other highlights of the report include staff prioritising children's communication and language skills, support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities and the way pupils were helped to develop their physical skills.

Steps to be taken to improve include sharing more information with parents about children's learning and development and advice how to support learning at home.

Inspectors also wanted to see more staff being deployed more effectively to give children help with activities.

Claire Byron, director of Diamond Pre-school, said: “All directors are immensely proud of the achievement of a good rating and are looking forward to continuing to uphold our high standards of early years education. Thank you to everyone involved for their unwavering support.”